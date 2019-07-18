HOUSTON — Southland Conference football media day kicked off Thursday morning at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria with comments from commissioner Tom Burnett.
Burnett touched on an array of topics, including the annual Battle of the Piney Woods rivalry game between Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin.
The Bearkats have won eight straight in the series, which is played at NRG Stadium in Houston. Burnett was asked about a slight decrease in attendance over the last two years — after a record 27,411 attendance in 2016, that number decreased by an average of 431.5 in each of the past two years — while at the podium.
Below was Burnett's response:
"I think what you're seeing in that game is a challenge we are seeing across the country. That's a unique, special game and an opportunity for SFA and Sam Houston. It's been a little one-sided competitively, and I think the folks at SFA would share that concern that it's important for their fan base to win that game.
"Sam has been on a great streak, and I don't think I'm speaking out of school when I say that it's a concern we all understand. It can't be a rivalry if it's just one-sided. I know SFA is working to fix that, and I know Coach Carthel probably already has his game plan ready to go for that game. That's a special opportunity for the Southland Conference to be a part of, and we certainly want it to continue to grow. Sam and SFA both have wonderful fan bases in Houston, and we think it'll continue to be a good thing. It seems to be a great partnership for everyone involved."
Check back for updates throughout Southland Conference football media day.
