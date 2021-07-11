Following a decorated Sam Houston baseball career, Colton Cowser is taking his talents to the professional ranks.
Cowser was selected No. 5 overall by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft, becoming the highest draft pick — regardless of sport — in school history. The versatile outfielder surpassed fellow Bearkat baseball great Glenn Wilson, who was drafted 18th overall by the Detroit Tigers in 1980.
Cowser had been on the radar of MLB scouts ever since his breakout freshman season in 2019, when he was named the Southland Conference Hitter of the Year and earned a spot on Team USA. After having his 2020 season cut short due to COVID, the Golden Spikes Award semifinalist closed out his Bearkat career by snagging Southland Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors. His .490 on-base percentage, .680 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 42 walks and 17 stolen bases this year rank among the top five single-season totals in program history.
Cowser is also the Southland Conference's highest draft selection ever, passing Stephen F. Austin's Hunter Dozier, who was picked No. 8 overall in 2013.
