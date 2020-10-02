With the college football season underway, The Huntsville Item recently launched a weekly pick'em series.
Each week throughout the season, sports editor Josh Criswell, editor Joseph Brown and one guest will make their picks against the spread for the Top 25 and any games of local relevance. This week's guest is Colton Foster, who covers high school sports for The Item.
How do your picks stack up against theirs?
Last week's results:
Joseph Brown: 11-10 (17-18 overall)
Mike Lucas (guest): 9-12
Josh Criswell: 8-13 (12-23 overall)
*All spreads according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday afternoon. The Huntsville Item does not endorse gambling.
