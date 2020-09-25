With the college football season underway, The Huntsville Item recently launched a weekly pick'em series.
Each week throughout the season, sports editor Josh Criswell, editor Joseph Brown and one guest will make their picks against the spread for the Top 25 and any games of local relevance. This week's guest is KAGS-TV sports reporter Mike Lucas, who covers Texas A&M, Sam Houston State and various high schools throughout the Brazos Valley.
How do your picks stack up against theirs?
Last week's results:
Joseph Brown: 6-8
David Berry (guest): 6-8
Josh Criswell: 4-10
*All spreads according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday afternoon. The Huntsville Item does not endorse gambling.
