With the college football season underway, The Huntsville Item has launched a weekly pick'em series.
Each week throughout the season, sports editor Josh Criswell, editor Joseph Brown and one guest will make their picks against the spread for the Top 25 and any games of local relevance. Our first guest is sports journalist David Berry, who has covered the Southland Conference at the Beaumont Enterprise and the American Press in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
How do your picks stack up against theirs?
*All spreads according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Friday afternoon. The Huntsville Item does not endorse gambling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.