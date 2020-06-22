After fielding offers from nearly 30 Division I college football programs, former Huntsville standout Jaylon Griffin has made his decision.
The Hornet great and current Kilgore College receiver announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he had committed to play football at the University of Central Florida.
Griffin, the top-ranked junior college receiver in Texas for his class, is set to graduate from Kilgore in December — and expects to become an immediate contributor for the Knights in 2021.
At 35-4, UCF is the fourth-winningest program in the FBS over the past three years — with back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 2017 and 2018. Griffin, who was a part of Huntsville’s most successful season in nearly three decades as a senior in 2018, is looking forward to the chance to help the Knights continue their winning tradition.
“I wanted to be a part of a winning program,” the 6-foot-3 receiver said. “They’ve been making history the past few years, and I’m looking forward to helping them continue that.”
Griffin, who had been talking with UCF for a little over a month, notes that his relationship with the coaching staff played a large role in his decision.
“It was my connection with the coaching staff up there,” Griffin said when asked what drew him to the Knights. “I’m really close with Coach (Darrell) Wyatt, their receivers coach. I call him Uncle Wyatt. And I really like their head coach (Josh Heupel) too. The whole coaching staff just makes it feel like a family.”
The opportunity to work with one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the country also played a factor.
As a true freshman in 2019, Dillon Gabriel led a UCF offense that ranked second nationally in total offense, fifth in scoring and eighth in passing. He also set a freshman school record with 3,653 passing yards, the fourth-highest single-season total in program history.
“They have a really talented freshman quarterback that I’ve developed a relationship with too,” Griffin added. “Dillon Gabriel was one of the best players in the AAC as a freshman, and he’s a really humble guy. He welcomed me right in when I told him I was going to commit.”
Griffin, who earned first-team all-district honors in 2018 after hauling in 49 catches for nearly 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns, had previously stated that he likely wouldn’t make a college commitment without taking an official visit — something he’s been unable to do in recent months the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he felt comfortable enough with various aspects of the program — including their fast-paced offense — to make the decision to leave East Texas for Orlando, Florida.
“I’ve never been before, but my family loves Orlando,” Griffin said. “I wasn’t sure at first (about committing without taking an official visit), but I was sold after the virtual tour.”
With Kilgore’s top-two receivers from last season leaving for Division I opportunities, Griffin is slated to become a focal point of the Rangers’ offense next season — and he hopes to use his sophomore campaign to hone his craft before arriving at UCF
“Just getting more physical,” Griffin said of where he’d like to improve over the course of the next season. “I don’t want to change my skill set or who I am as a receiver, and I’m still going to have that explosiveness, but I definitely want to work on getting more physical this next season.”
