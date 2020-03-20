At a time when soccer playoffs should be starting, baseball and softball should be in the thick of district play and track and field should be inching closer to state competition, high school coaches are having trouble thinking about sports.
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has brought the sports world to a halt, with essentially all games either suspended or canceled for the foreseeable future. As it relates to the Texas high school scene, the University Interscholastic League will not allow games until May 4 at the earliest, while TAPPS has suspended activities through mid-April — with further changes being an ever-present possibility.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact everyday life, coaches have turned their focus from the uncertainties surrounding their sports to the real-world crisis at hand.
“I'm not worried about softball,” said New Waverly softball coach Larry Carlson, whose team was set to defend an undefeated District 23-3A title this spring. “I love softball and want the girls to have fun, but it's a lot bigger than that right now.”
“At first there was a sense of grief for the athletes,” added Alpha Omega Academy track and field coach Charlotte Collier. “Then my thoughts changed to, 'How can we persevere through this? How can we bring hope in the midst of a storm?'”
It’s difficult to broach the subject of a potentially canceled season without evoking an emotional response, especially when the topic turns to the seniors that may never receive full closure on the end of their high school athletic careers. But as Carlson is quick to note, it’s hardly just the student-athletes that have been impacted.
“It's going to hurt a lot of schools,” he said. “Not just sports-wise, but that's where a lot of kids get their meals. They eat breakfast and lunch at school, and that's a little bit of an issue. We want to make sure everybody stays fed. Then they get behind academically a little bit and it's tough to play catch up.
“It's just a rough deal. I'm not really worried about softball. It's bigger than that. We just want our kids to be safe and healthy.”
First-year Huntsville baseball coach Justin Jennings was in the process of rebuilding a culture — the Hornets recorded just one District 20-5A win in 2019 — when he received word of the UIL suspending activities.
“It's just crazy,” remarked Jennings, who admits the sudden uncertainty surrounding their season has been “really devastating” for his team. “ As of right now it's still a possibility, but you're just waiting.”
While some coaches took to social media with workout plans for their players following the UIL’s announcement, Jennings had a different approach, confident that his team “knows what they have to do.” Instead, the coach spent the immediate aftermath focusing on the ones he loves most — and encouraged his staff to do the same.
“In our program, family is the most important thing — and I've just focused on my family,” Jennings said.
As new developments regarding the coronavirus emerge each day, uncertainty has become a constant part of society. This is especially true as it relates to the student-athletes that have had a vital part of their lives suddenly stripped away.
But while there are no answers to when — or if — these players will compete again this spring, it can be all but assured that they’ll be ready to ‘hit the field running’ if they get the chance.
“I can only control what I can control,” Carlson said. “I'm going to keep my field looking pretty, I'm going to keep working on it every other day and when they say we can go back to playing, we'll hit the field running.”
