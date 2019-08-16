One of the top freshmen in the Southland Conference from last year has received league-wide recognition with the 2019 season set to get underway.
Sam Houston State sophomore outside hitter Breanne Chausse was recently named to the preseason all-Southland Conference second team.
An honorable mention all-SLC performer in as a true freshman in 2018, the Coppell native burst onto the scene last year. She averaged 2.51 kills per set and hit at a .212 clip, while leading the Bearkats to a 22-8 record and third-place finish in the Southland.
Chausse reached double figures in kills in 13 matches, including a season-best 16 in a win over New Orleans. She finished 2018 with 266 total kills.
The Bearkats are scheduled to open the season on August 30 against Louisiana Tech.
