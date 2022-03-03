DEL VALLE — Huntsville’s Unified basketball program traveled 148 miles on Tuesday to face Judson for the inaugural UIL Unified State Basketball title.
With the help of De'Marcus Gable’s game-winning three-pointer, the Hornets were able to clinch the title with a 37-33 victory.
The Unified basketball team was created earlier this year and the Hornets played six games over the course of the season, going a perfect 6-0.
“I would see all the kids playing basketball in P.E. and then I met with some of the special Olympics members and they brought up Unified and I thought it would be really cool,” founder and coach Amber Bryant said. “A Lot of this came together at the last minute and the district was a big help. Having the partners was a big part of it and it showed just who the guys are. You get to see them with the athletes and I really loved that. They’ve known each other for so long and just to see the bond they have, it really shows.”
