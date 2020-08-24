The Central Arkansas Bears capped their 2020 football schedule on an emphatic note Monday afternoon.
Central Arkansas, which has elected to play a nine-game schedule this fall rather than hold out hope for a spring season, will face reigning FCS national champion North Dakota State on Oct. 3. The game will be played at the FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
This will mark the first meeting between the Bears and the Bison, who have won eight of the past nine FCS national titles.
"What a great opportunity for our program to get to play a team and a university like North Dakota State,” Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown said in a statement. "This has been a whirlwind with the way the season has happened and the decisions to not play by a lot of conferences and schools. One thing I do know is we were willing to play North Dakota State from the start and I am glad it is going to work out in the end.
"We want to be where they are. They have been not only the best program at the FCS level the past decade-plus, but also in the nation regardless of level. It will be an opportunity to go against the best and see where we are as a program.”
In addition to this year’s game, the schools announced two more meetings in the coming seasons. The first will take place in Fargo in 2023, followed by a game in 2025 at Estes Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.
North Dakota State is 137-13 since 2010, making the Bison the winningest Division I college football program of the past decade. Central Arkansas has been quite successful during this stretch as well, making the FCS playoffs five times with three Southland Conference championships — including two in the past three years.
"We are excited to be able to play the elite team in the FCS three times over the next five years,” Central Arkansas athletics director Dr. Brad Teague said. "To have them come to Conway for a game will be thrilling. This 2020 game will be unique as it is their only game of the season on October 3 against our Bears. "This further cements the 2020 Central Arkansas football schedule as the most exciting and challenging ever.”
Central Arkansas will open the 2020 college football season Saturday against Austin Peay in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff. The game will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
