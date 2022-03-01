New Waverly sophomore and first year powerlifter Briana Cardenas competed in the Region 3 D2 Regional powerlifting meet on Saturday, clearing the mark to advance her way to the state competition.
The event, hosted by the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association, saw 21 competitors, with Cardenas placing at the top of the region in the 220 weight class.
Cardenas competed in three events, squatting 385 pounds, benching 220 pounds and deadlifting 340 pounds, for a total score of 945 points, surpassing the 900 points she would need to advance in her first season of powerlifting.
“We are super proud of her, this is her first year in powerlifting and with her being a sophomore, her ceiling is now even higher,” New Waverly powerlifting coach Marus Gordan said. “I personally can’t wait to see what she does at the state competition.”
The state event will be held in Corpus Christi on March 17.
