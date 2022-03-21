CORPUS CHRISTI — New Waverly powerlifting had one member compete in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State meet Thursday in Corpus Christi and she did not disappoint as she continues to please her coaches as just a sophomore.
Sophomore and first-year powerlifter Brianna Cardenas lifted a grand total of 965 pounds clearing her way for a third-place finish and bringing a bronze medal back to New Waverly with around 100 kids competing in the event.
Cardenas would go on to squat 395 pounds, bench 230 pounds and deadlift 340 pounds at the 220-pound weight class level. During the two-and-a-half-week gap between the regional meet and state, she added 10 pounds to both her squat and bench for the state event.
“It is very gratifying to coach a kid like Brianna because she is so humble and laid back,” New Waverly powerlifting coach Marcus Gordan said. “She stays locked in at all times and has an intensity on her face that always says she’s ready to rock and roll. The fact that she is just a sophomore and it is her first year competing is impressive to me.”
Cardenas is not only a top-three finisher in the state but remains focused on her school work too. The sophomore currently sits in the top-5% of her class.
“It’s not every day you run into this kind of kids and I don’t take it for granted,” Gordan said. “I can’t wait to see what Brianna continues to do in her powerlifting career as well as in the classroom.”
