BRYAN — Alpha Omega Academy opened up its 2022 season in the Allen Academy Kickoff Showcase against New Braunfels Christian Academy.
Behind Seth Burkhalter’s 137 rushing yards and four touchdowns, the Lions would get the 44-22 win over the Wildcats.
The Wildcats, playing their first ever game in 11-man football, proved to be a tough test. NBCA would take their opening drove for a touchdown to hold a 7-0 lead. The Lions would then answer with 20 unanswered points before the Wildcats would return a missed PAT opportunity.
In the second half, AOA would come out flat. The Wildcats would make a 34-9 game become close. With 11:42 left in the game, the Wildcats brought it within 12, but the Lions would not waver shutting them out the rest of the game.
AOA will now head into Week 2 of play with a game against Milano. Kickoff for that game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.
*For more in-depth coverage, check Tuesday’s edition of The Huntsville Item.
