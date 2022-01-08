HARDIN — New Waverly boys’ basketball opened their district slate against Hardin, where they were able to walk away with a victory.
Despite a slow start, the Bulldogs were able to come away with the 53-33 win.
“We had a good night, we started off a little slow, but once we got the game going, we got the tempo that we wanted,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “A few minutes into the first quarter, we picked up the tempo, defense started to pick up and we got a couple of steals, and then we were able to get some layups to get the lead up.”
As New Waverly struggled in the opening minutes, it was something that they never weathered and were able to score 11 points in the first quarter to keep the game tied. The Bulldogs would then go on to score 20 points in the second quarter to extend their lead at the half.
“I think it was just a slow start,” Williams added. “We just came out a little slow. We figured out their style of play and figured their scheme out, it really helped up us out.”
Defense was big for the Dogs, as they limited the Hornets to 33 points, but more importantly, they held Hardin under seven points in two separate quarters.
Senior guard Sebastine Amaro led the game in scoring with 17 points, while junior Joe Bryant added 13 more for the Dogs.
“We did a really good job of boxing out and rebounding the balls to give them one-chance shots,” Williams noted. “Also, we were able to move our feet on defense, while communicating and things that are able to help us keep teams low scoring.”
New Waverly will now look forward, as they will have a Tuesday home game against Anderson-Shiro with tipoff coming at 7:30 p.m. in New Waverly.
“I’m looking forward to the game on Tuesday. We have only had two home games this season and we are looking forward to getting back into the home atmosphere. We just need to come out and build off what we did tonight and keep things moving forward,” Williams added.
