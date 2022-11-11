ATHENS — With just over a minute remaining in the game, New Waverly had the opportunity to comeback but an interception would end its season.
The Bulldogs would drop the bi-distrcit game to Gilmer Harmony 25-20, despite the late surge.
“We played hard, they played hard and it was hard to stop them in the first half,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We made some adjustments in the second half, but we didn’t have the time to do what we needed to do.”
Despite a 19-7 halftime deficit, New Waverly never gave up hope. The Bulldogs would open the second half with a quick five-play, 61 yard drive that resulted in a touchdown. Senior quarterback Evan Erwin found senior receiver Joe Bryant in the endzone for six.
After both teams turned the ball over on downs, senior Will Larrison stiff-armed a Harmony defender and went 60 yards for another score, which gave the Bulldogs the lead.
New Waverly would elect for a two-point try to make it a three point game but it failed and they led 20-19 in the third quarter.
“The momentum was on our side and we had life back in us,” Schaub said. “They made a couple stops and that’s just the way it swings sometimes.”
Erwin would finish the game throwing for 216 yards in this game and two touchdowns. Larrison would also get back into the triple digits with 110 yards and a score. Larrison would also come up with an interception for the Dogs on defense.
Despite playing down for a majority of the game, the Bulldogs never gave up. The Eagles scored just one time in the second half but that proved to be enough. Senior defensive end Dylan Schaub with a sack and a tackle for loss in the game while senior Ian Nash would do the same.
“It’s our attitude,” Schaub said. “I told the 13 seniors they are going to be super successful in life. They don’t give up. They keep fighting even when things look bleak they are going to push through.”
With the tough loss, New Waverly will lose 13 seniors to graduation who meant a lot to this program.
“I remember them when they were little and all the summers in the weight room,” Schaub said. “It’s bittersweet.”
With an offseason coming up, the Bulldogs will be able to hit the gym and begin their prep for the upcoming season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.