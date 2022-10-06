NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly and Anderson-Shiro sit 34 miles apart and have six straight years of playing each other in district games. In those six games, the Bulldogs have a record of 1-3 with last season being their own win since 2017.
The Dogs (4-1, 1-0 District 12 3A, DII) now have the chance to make that two straight wins over the Owls and hit the 2-0 mark in district play.
“No matter how either team is doing, we always play each other well,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We see them on film and they have a really good, young running back. They have a shifty quarterback. They are a good football team. We tell them each week, this is the most important game of the year. We have to bring our A-game.”
New Waverly is taking games one week at a time and are coming off a 34-13 win over Warren last week that saw a lackluster week from the offense. The Dogs totaled 243 yards on offense and a majority of it came in the first quarter.
However, the Dogs were missing four of their offensive starters for the second half. All of those members are set to be back this week against the Owls.
If New Waverly gets those members back, the offense should be back to its original form from weeks prior and in full force.
“We lost a few players early and the next thing you know it was the second half,” Schaub said. “We did all our scoring in the first quarter. In the second half, we had four starters out. We expected to sputter a little.”
New Waverly’s defense has been a big reason they are in the spot they are now. The Dogs’ defense has allowed 24.4 points per game but have locked in when they needed it the most.
The Bulldog's defense plays with a fast approach and a lot of energy. New Waverly will have to bring that same energy again against a team that has seen its ups and downs in their offensive play.
“Our defense has played solid every game,” Schaub said. “We have fewer and fewer mistakes being made, which is really good. Our defensive coordinator is a young guy and is full of energy. Our kids play with that energy and they are always ready for the next game.”
New Waverly is putting last year’s win behind them and working to fix its mistakes from the last game. Senior quarterback Evan Erwin threw two interceptions against Warren and turnovers have played a big part in the Dogs’ offense this year. After five games, Erwin has thrown seven interceptions.
The Bulldogs will also have the chance to 2-0 in district play for the first time since 2016, when they went a perfect 6-0 in the game.
GAME INFORMATION
New Waverly and Anderson-Shiro will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Owl Stadium.
