NEW WAVERLY — Football season is nearing a close and with that New Waverly will play its toughest opponent yet.
With a district title still on tap, the Bulldogs will need to play lights out in order to get past Dave Campbell’s No. 3 team in Class 3A. Newton boasts an 8-1 record with a 5-0 district slate this season, while their offense has scored over 40 points in four of its five district games. Their defense has allowed 12 points in those games.
“It’s pretty much the same song and dance each week,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “When you play a good team like Newton you can’t have any turnovers. Finally, everybody is healthy and this can give us some good momentum going into the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs have been playing some of their best football. Since a disappointing loss to Hemphill at home, New Waverly has won two straight and scored 110 points in those games.
This is the opportunity that the Dogs have been looking for all season. Senior quarterback Evan Erwin has cut down on his mistakes. Over the last two games, Erwin has thrown an interception and the offense has seen an uptick.
With the mistakes down, Erwin has also thrown for eight touchdowns in those games. New Waverly also got its senior power running back Will Larrison back to full health. Larrison has rushed for 803 yards thus far and 12 rushing touchdowns.
“We’ve been nervous about when Will was going to be back and he’s shown he’s back,” Schaub said. “Will being 100 percent is a big part of our run game. We have other guys to (fill in for) him but Will is the guy. If he’s hitting on all cylinders so is our offense.”
Senior wide receivers Joe Bryant and Jeremy Miles have also been a big part of the offense. Miles has hauled in 33 passes this season for 721 yards and 10 touchdowns. Bryant has 29 receptions and 498 yards and seven touchdowns.
These two are able to secure the deep threat and keep defenders on their toes.
As this offense continues to grow, the Bulldogs offense will face a real threat against this Eagle defense.
“Evan knows that this will be the best defensive line we faced all year,” Schaub said. “He knows that they will be coming - rocking and rolling. He knows he has to get rid of the ball quickly. We won’t have time to sit in the pocket and go deep. If he does that our offense will be the best we’ve seen all year.”
While the offense is moving the ball, New Waverly’s defense has locked teams down. Outside of the loss to Hemphill, New Waverly’s defense has allowed 31 points in those four games.
Turnovers have been a key for the Dogs defense as well. Through the season, New Waverly has forced 14 fumbles and garnered 11 interceptions. Miles stepped up and grabbed two interceptions against Kountze adding to that total.
“We’ve got the hard hat mentality,” Schaub said. “We bring it every week defensively. We have to stop the run in Newton. We are going to try and mess up that offense. I’m pleased with the way our defense plays all four quarters.”
With the upcoming game being New Waverly’s toughest test yet, they will need to put a full game together in order to get the win. New Waverly can finish in either first, second or third seed going into the 3A, DII playoffs.
New Waverly would have to defeat Newton by 14 points in order to claim the three-way tie and get the top spot or defeat Newton by eight points to finish second. A win by seven or fewer or a loss results in the Bulldogs placing third.
Kickoff for this game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Newton.
“We told the kids if we played on Friday it would be like the Teague game,” Schaub said. “We had some injuries against Teague and things didn't go somewhere. Our kids are looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.