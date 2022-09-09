ANAHUAC — New Waverly football dropped its first game of the season to Anahuac. The Bulldog's offense stumbled out of the gate.
The Dogs would muster up five points offensively in the first half with just three of them coming from the offense.
“We had some things not go our way and we had a few turnovers,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “The kids stayed with us and they didn’t fall apart. It showed their maturity. I told them at halftime this is what adversity looks like. I thought we played tough, but we made some mistakes. That’s a good football team. They have some big guys. We weren't used to quite their size. We came out, we fought, and we will get ready for Westwood.”
New Waverly normally finds themselves with the biggest players on the field but Anahuac was different. The Panthers also ran an up-tempo offense that kept the New Waverly defense on its toes.
While the Dogs were out of their comfort zone, it did not help that they have a handful of guys that play both ways.
“Going against schools that have similar numbers to us it’s not a problem,” Schaub said. “When you play both ways it's tough at times but I think conditioning might have gotten us a little bit. They ran a tempo offense and we haven’t faced that. We are going to amp up our conditioning and right our wrongs.”
Despite the offense struggling in the first half, they were able to pick up some steam in the second.
New Waverly scored 12 points in the final half but they were unable to come back from its first-half deficit.
“We sputtered the first half and then pulled it together and made some adjustments and scored a few times in the second half,” Schaub said. “We were slow to start but we finished decently. They had some big plays defensively that we couldn’t stop.”
Defense for New Waverly had a handful of bright spots. The Dogs were able to come away with a safety in the first quarter and bring some excitement to their bench.
It wouldn’t last long, as they made some mistakes giving the Panthers the momentum back.
“That was exciting,” Schaub said. “Anytime the defense can score, it's exciting. Our kids were stoked about it and we have momentum. We made some mistakes and shot ourselves in the foot and they were able to grab back the momentum.”
New Waverly will now try and recover from the loss next week when they return home to face Palestine Westwood.
This game will serve as the Bulldog's homecoming with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
“I told the kids one game doesn’t define you,” Schaub said “We are going to take the loss. I think our kids will respond well. I told them all I wanted to see was how they respond to the loss.”
