MADISONVILLE — New Waverly boys basketball team opened up its tournament season with the Madisonville Tournament.
The Bulldogs faced Calvert in the opening game where their offense exploded for an 89-43 victory. New Waverly then faced La Vega later Thursday, where they held a lead but fell 61-57 after several missed free throws.
“La Vega is a scrappy team and they played a lot of man-to-man defense and we took care of the ball at times but there were times we were moving a little faster than we needed to,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We just needed to settle down and relax a little bit. We did a better job rebounding the ball in the second half but the difference in the ball game was free throws.”
The Bulldogs offense was capable of scoring big but after a while their free throw attempts caught up to them. New Waverly would connect on three of their eight first half attempts and they never improved afterwards.
New Waverly would shoot 11-17 from the line, leaving them with a 14-25 mark, and leaving 11 points off the board in a tightly contested game.
Despite the free throws, the Dogs were led by senior guard Evan Erwin who totaled a team-high 24 points in the game. Fellow senior Joe Bryant would also prove to be big with his 16 points.
“They were very big,” Williams said. “At one point, we were up by seven points and we were in the bonus. The reason they [La Vega] were able to cut into our lead was that we were missing free throws. When they had their opportunity to shoot free throws they made them, that was the difference in the game.”
La Vega played a lot of man coverage against the Bulldogs which forced New Waverly to play faster. With the uptake in the tempo, the Dogs could quite play the game the way they wanted to.
But with at least two more games left in this tournament, New Waverly will try and get the offense back to the form they were in for their first game.
“We have to settle down when we get the ball across half-court,” Williams said. “If we have the layup, take it if not we need to bring it out and set up our offense.”
New Waverly will now face a team that beat them just a few nights ago when they hit the floor against Navasota. The Rattlers squeaked out a 43-40 win on Tuesday night. Tip-off for that game is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday and the Bulldogs will follow that with a Friday evening game against Madisonville. Tip-off against the Mustangs is set for 6 p.m.
“We have to come in ready to improve on what we didn’t do today. We just need to come back and give it everything we’ve got,” Williams said.
