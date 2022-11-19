NEW WAVERLY — Basketball season is knocking on the door for New Waverly boys’ basketball. The Bulldogs are looking to build off their second consecutive district title and a trip to the regional quarterfinals last season.
New Waverly will have the ability to do so as they graduated two starters from last year’s team and bring back several members to help lead this squad.
“I’m looking to pick up where we left off over the last two seasons,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “We have five returners from last year that played on varsity. I’m looking forward to seeing how much they have matured and grown over the last year and seeing the new roles they will have on the team.”
The Bulldogs will continue to build on their core of seniors this season as all five starters have been multi-year players under Williams.
Senior Jeremy Miles and Joe Bryant are the two starters that are returning from last season and will likely be the key to the Bulldogs’ success this season. While Miles and Bryant have varsity experience, the other three players also have varsity experience.
Senior Dylan Schaub is expected to play a big role for the Dogs under the basket. Schaub stands at 6’ 5” and can bring a new level of intensity for the Dogs.
Evan Erwin, another senior, has also been working on his skills this off-season to improve on his shooting, as well as, senior Eastin Barge
“I have some high expectations for them going into their senior year,” Williams said. “We’ve had a couple of practices and I’m seeing good energy and them being leaders on the court. They are both set to have a strong senior year.”
This season also brings Williams his biggest roster to date. The Bulldogs will carry 10 varsity players on this season’s roster, up from nine last season and eight the year before.
While that’s just a slight increase, it’s a major one on the court. New Waverly will now be able to practice with a full court while playing five-on-five basketball.
Having the ability to do that is something Williams has never been able to do as head coach of the Bulldogs.
“It helps out a lot,” Williams said. “It helps us prepare for games and it allows us to get up and down the court and work on things we need to instead of modifying things off of a half-court offense set. It helps out a lot and we are able to get a lot of reps done.”
As all but one of the Bulldogs starters are in football, they got a late jump on starting their season. The Bulldogs will have five non-district games and two tournaments to prepare themselves for in this meaningful part of the season.
However, with fewer games, there is no drop-off in competition and it will be a challenge from start to finish for the Dogs.
“There were a couple of games that we could have gotten in but we have a good preseason schedule,” Williams said. “We are going to some good tournaments, so we should get a lot of good games and a lot of different styles of basketball before district. That will help out a lot.”
All that’s left for the Dogs is to put their work on the hardwood. New Waverly has now concluded their first week of practice and is ready to put it into action on the court.
“I’ve seen how hungry they are to step on the court day in and day out at practice,” Williams said. “They are coming in focused and are ready to learn. They hold each other accountable and are ready to do anything they can to have a great year.”
New Waverly will get to see their new roster on the court soon as they will open their season at the beginning of next week. The Bulldogs will open their season on Nov. 21, where they will face Royal. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at the Bulldogs gym.
“Overall, the system doesn’t change and neither does the expectations,” Williams said. “The good thing is the players that have been here are doing a good job of leading and making sure the legacy that has been in this basketball program continues. It’s nice to see it roll over.”
