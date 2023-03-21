NEW WAVERLY — Only five innings were needed as the New Waverly baseball team blew out Trinity 22-0 on Tuesday night.
After leading by at least 10 runs after five innings, the run rule came into effect and ended the game. This is the most runs the Bulldogs scored all season.
“After a game like that we’re trying to get to the next game,” Bulldogs’ head coach Rodney Morphew said. “Our job is to go out, execute, do the things we have to do to get a win and move on to the next game.”
The scoring started early for the Bulldogs as they went up 2-0 in the first inning. New Waverly would replicate this performance in the second inning by going up 4-0.
As the game went on, the bats seemed to get hotter for the Bulldogs.
Junior Brett Adams would kick off the third inning by crushing a ball deep into center field for a two-run blast. Four more runs would be earned extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 10-0 heading into the fourth inning.
A dominant fourth inning by the Bulldogs would put the game away. Batters came to the plate and found ways to get onto base resulting in a 12-run inning.
The biggest play of the inning came when freshman Brayden Stevenson marched to the plate with the bases loaded. Stevenson slams a pitch that skips down the right-field line and results in an inside-the-park grand slam.
Stevenson finished the game with a team-high six RBIs on two hits.
“Our approach is always to get a pitch that we can handle,” Morphew said. “If we get a pitch that we can handle then we make sure we take care of business. We’re all about getting on base.”
Offense dominated the game, but the Bulldogs’ defense more than held up their end.
Starting pitcher senior Brock Thorn pitched a stellar game. Thorn pitched all five innings, had nine strikeouts and allowed one hit.
“Brock is doing exactly what we need him to do,” Morphew said. “He’s providing that senior leadership. He came in the offseason and said ‘coach I want to be that guy for you’ and he’s taken on that role and done really well.”
The Bulldogs are set to play again at 7 p.m. Friday in Trinity.
“It’s business as usual,” Morphew said. “We got to understand that it’s the next game mentality and we can’t get ourselves ahead. We’ve got a big series looming next week but we still got to take care of what we got to take care of.”
