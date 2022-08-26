NEW WAVERLY — After months of anticipation, New Waverly football will kick off the 2022 season with a home game against Shepherd.
The Bulldogs will face Shepherd to kick off the season. While it should be an exciting game, New Waverly lacked energy in the first two scrimmages and it showed. With the regular season knocking, the Bulldogs will have to bring energy to drive this season forward.
“I think we have sputtered the last two scrimmages and like I have told the coaches ‘thankfully we have two scrimmages and four non-district games,’” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We are hoping to fix the simple things against Shepherd. We won't be perfect but I expect us to be better than we were the last two weeks.”
Now with the season about to count, the Bulldogs have to play and practice with energy in order to have success in the game.
That is something Schaub has noticed is different this week as the intensity has stepped up.
“The big issue we had was energy,” Schaub said. “Practices have to be energetic; you can’t be passive Monday through Thursday and play well on Friday. The enthusiasm has been up this week even though we’ve been in and out with the weather. We will see the dividends on Friday.”
New Waverly will also get a first look at what could be a high-powered offense. The Bulldogs return senior running back Will Larrison who rushed for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2021 season.
Larrison will have senior Evan Erwin to hand him the ball now.
Erwin takes over as the quarterback for this squad and has plenty of arm strength to hit his receiver in stride. Erwin will have two of the best receivers in 3A football with Joe Bryant and Jeremy Miles.
Bryant and Miles combined for 1,394 yards and 19 touchdowns in the 2021 season.
Larrison, Erwin, Bryant and Miles will all play a big role in this offense to make it one of the best in the state.
“I think Evan got great chemistry with our skillful kids through seven-on-seven but there was no pressure,” Schaub said. “Now that there is pressure we are learning to deal with it. He is doing a good job. We have answers for teams that will bring the heat like Shepherd will. Evan is getting more comfortable in his position. I’ve seen great strides in him since last Thursday.”
New Waverly’s defense will also be key. The Bulldogs will have several players on both sides of the ball. Senior Dylan Schaub is another one of those members.
Dylan is used as the Bulldogs’ tight end, defensive end and long snapper. He will be accompanied by Jude Shields on the defensive line.
New Waverly’s defense will get to show off what they can do. Shepherd brings senior Hayden Green as the Dogs’ first test. In his junior season, Green posted 1,046 yards on the ground with 20 touchdowns, but that isn’t his only position. Green is listed as an athlete for the Pirates and will be a major test for the Bulldogs.
“We’ve done better with our tackling this year and last year we did better than the year prior,” Dean Schaub said. “We aren’t diving at people anymore but he’s gonna get positive yards. We are just going to try to contain him.”
New Waverly and Shepherd will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
