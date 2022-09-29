NEW WAVERLY — Coming off their bye-week, New Waverly football is ready to get the meaningful part of the season underway.
The Bulldogs will open their district schedule after playing four tough opponents in the non-district portion to help test the team before the season gets real and the game starts to count towards the end results.
“We are excited to start district play,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We tell the kids this is the season that counts. We’ve licked our wounds from our physical games and are now getting ready for a physical game on Friday.”
The Bulldogs planned their season tough for a reason.
New Waverly faced four opponents who were all a level above where they will play in district games. They played all 3A, DI schools which provides them with teams that will be a tougher battle to help gear them up for the 3A, DII schools they will face during their season that matters.
For the Dogs, they will also get the opportunity to open district at home.
“Every home game is a big game but we’ve played teams bigger than us the last four weeks,” Schaub said. “It’s nice to play a team of our same size. Our kids know that our non-district games have prepared us well.”
During the non-district portion of the schedule, New Waverly won three out of their four games. The Dogs saw some positive things and some negative. With a brand new quarterback running the offense, there wasn’t an idea of what would be different.
Senior Evan Erwin has led the team from that position and through four games had reshaped the Dog's offense. Erwin has tossed the ball to eight separate receivers. The Dogs have totaled 1,467 yards of offense.
However, the Dog's turnovers have played an issue this season, and will look to correct it. But one thing that New Waverly wants to carry into this game is their drive to stay in the driver's seat despite the score.
“Seeing our kids push through,” Schaub said. “It didn’t matter what the score was, they played as if it was 0-0. I thought we did better with turnovers. If we can continue to win the turnover battle, there are good things in store.”
Bye weeks play a big part in how the season is played. New Waverly was the lucky one who drew the Week 5 slot leaving them with six more games to play. This also allowed them to manage injuries differently.
With the way it played out, the Bulldogs were able to allow their players to get a few extra weeks to rehab and get things worked out and right back in time for games to start counting.
“It comes at the right time,” Schaub said. “We are going to get a couple of kids back from injuries and some of the kids that had injuries are over them. When you draw for the district this is the best one you can get.”
With six games left in the season, New Waverly isn’t ready to look at playoffs just yet.
The Dogs will be taking the rest of the season one game at a time.
“In the past, we’ve talked about playoffs,” Schaub said. “The most important game is Warren and then next week it will be Anderson. We don’t want to look ahead. Let's take care of Warren and then we will have five games left.”
Kickoff for this game is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
