Dave Campbell’s annual Texas High School Football magazine hit shelves leaving football fans the guide to the “Friday Night Lights.”
While plenty of fans will debate what’s inside, New Waverly football fans have caught the attention of the DCTF crew and have been chosen as the No. 20 in all of UIL’s 3A, DII.
New Waverly breaking the top-20 is something that some never thought would be possible. The Dogs over the last five years have an overall record of 25- 26. Last season saw their best work, they finished 9-3 with a playoff win in the bi-district round. The win was the first since 2016 and the first under head coach Dean Schaub.
As the Dogs cracked the top 10, staying there won’t be an easy task. In their first four games, they will play a division up against 3A, DI opponents, none ranked in the preseason poll. However, New Waverly still has Newton in their district and will play them to close out the year. Newton is ranked third in the preseason poll.
Newton, however, is still predicted to finish on top of the district with New Waverly picked second. Hemphill and Kountze were the other two teams projected by DCTF to make the postseason. Warren, Anderson-Shiro and Trinity rounded out the standings. New Waverly also garnered one superlative in the preseason with senior running back Will Larrison being named the preseason offensive MVP for District 12, 3A DII. Newton’s Leighton Foster was the preseason defensive MVP for the district.
The Bulldogs will open up their season on Aug. 26 with a home game against Shepherd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.