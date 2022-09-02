NEW WAVERLY — After opening its 2022 preseason scrimmages with a lack of energy, New Waverly grabbed the opening day win against Shepherd. Now, with nine more games left, the Bulldogs will have to keep the same intensity to find success the rest of the way.
New Waverly saw an offensive explosion in its 44-33 win over the Pirates but more importantly, they had energy despite being down by 10 at one point.
With another strong team in Teague on the docket, energy has to remain high from Monday to Friday in order to get another win.
“I’d like to carry over the momentum and enthusiasm we had last week at practice and then the game,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We expect this week to be a repeat of last week and keep the energy going full speed during the week. Friday night should pay dividends for what we do Monday through Thursday.”
New Waverly saw a back-and-forth first half in its opening game but it was all imparted to a high-powered offense. With several playmakers in the Dogs’ offense, they will have to remain explosive.
The Dogs have both Jeremy Miles and Joe Bryant lining up on opposite sides stacking them on either side. Miles and Bryant bring athleticism to the field and will bring challenges to any corner that covers them. They will also outjump most people.
While both Miles and Erwin set up for deep play, senior running back Will Larrison makes defense add another member to the box. Larrison rushed the ball 16 times for 136 yards in the opener with three scores.
New Waverly’s offense is something every team they will face needs to look out for, including Teague.
“All of our receivers are explosive and Will is probably one of the best running backs in the state,” Schaub said. “We were also impressed with Evan, he has become a dual-threat quarterback. Normally a kid with his size and strength isn’t running 50 yards but he did it. Defenses will have to plan for four receivers, a quarterback and a running back. That’s difficult to do.”
The Lions will bring several playmakers to the game as well. Teague’s wide receiver Jehmel Rice and sophomore quarterback Zak Leija got together for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions opening week loss to Rockdale.
Teague will also have a stable of players that can run the ball. Sophomore back Shamar Davis led the way for the Lions with 59 yards and two scores on the ground.
“They have a good offense,” Schaub said. “They remind me of Trinity. They have skill positions all over the place. Secondary wise we can’t fall asleep and expect the run because they will run right past us. We have to read out keys. A lot of times these kids can’t make the play every time but if you focus on your assignment, if everybody does that we will be making lots of plays.”
Defense for the Lions will try and disrupt things for the Dogs.
While their defense is going to try and break the Dogs, senior quarterback Evan Erwin has taken the shape of a dual-threat quarterback. In the opening game, he would throw for 207 yards in the game.
He also tucked the ball and ran 11 times for 83 yards and two scores.
While this is just one game, New Waverly feels that they have found its answer for the quarterback position.
“It’s like finding a bag of money and being able to spend it on whatever you want,” Schaub said. “Evan is one of the smartest quarterbacks I’ve ever been around. His arm is outstanding and his feet are catching it. It’s great to have that weapon.”
New Waverly and Teague will take place at Bulldog Stadium with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
