NEW WAVERLY — Coming off a tough loss last Friday night, New Waverly will look to bounce back as the season winds down.
The Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1 district 12 3A, DII) will hit the road as they travel to Trinity for the game.
New Waverly’s offense in its last game was able to get out to a hot start but quickly dwindled after halftime. The Dogs were on the wrong end of a second-half comeback and will have to quickly put that game behind them.
“If we can eliminate turnovers, I don’t know many teams that can beat us,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We have three turnovers against Hemphill and one goes for a touchdown, you can’t have those on good teams. If we can minimize that, even if we cut it in half, we have a better chance.”
The Tigers (1-6, 1-2 district 12 3A, DII) have seen their fair share of downfalls this season and plenty of defensive woes. Through seven games, Trinity has allowed 322 points which could bode well for the Dogs.
New Waverly’s high-powered offense has the potential for a big game that will get them back in gear. Senior quarterback Evan Erwin has thrown for 1,478 yards this season and has rushed for 162 more. Erwin has accounted for 18 Bulldog touchdowns but he has turned the ball over.
After the game against Hemphill, Erwin’s interception total ticked its way to 12 on the season.
“We are fixing some things this week and he is our best quarterback,” Schaub said. “He’s super competitive and he’s in a tough situation. If he messes up, the team messes up. We are minimizing that and he is understanding the small things. He is one of the smartest we’ve been around. Week after week we are learning.”
While turnovers have been one of the downfalls to this Dog’s offense, the health of senior running back Will Larrison is another key component.
Against Hemphill, Larrison rushed 26 times for 64 yards and two scores. His longest run was nine yards, which is not typical for Larrison.
With him potentially nursing an injury, the Dogs will have to focus on sophomore Hunter Henry to run the ball, despite not having a carry against Hemphill.
“Will has been banged up since Warren,” Schaub said, “He hasn’t been the same since. His position is the only one where you have to be 100%. We need him to finish the season out. We’ve worked with other guys in his position and if he can’t go or has any signs we will pull him immediately and put other guys in.”
New Waverly’s defense has also played lights out over the last couple of weeks. Against the Hornets, New Waverly forced three fumbles and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Outside of that, the Bulldogs’ held Hemphill to six first-half points.
Trinity’s offense won’t be as electrifying as Hemphill’s, though. The Tigers will have to rely on several players in this game if they want to get past the Bulldogs on Friday night.
“Our defense has defensively been strongest,” Schaub said. “Our offense putting points on the board helps our defense and we are better that way. I’ve been super impressed with what we’ve done. We’ve come out to play in every game. We are going to continue to be aggressive.”
GAME INFORMATION
New Waverly and Trinity are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Trinity.
