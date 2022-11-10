NEW WAVERLY — For the third time in as many years, the Bulldogs will be playing in the Class 3A, DII playoffs.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 7-3 record, going 4-2 in district play. Now, the Bulldogs will try and secure their second consecutive bi-district trophy.
New Waverly will square off against Gilmer Harmony (5-5, 5-1 district 11 3A, DII) for the right to move on and continue the quest for a state championship.
“We are trying to continue the momentum offensively as we did in the first half,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “Defensively, we have a hard hat mentality. We have to stop Harmony’s quarterback because he’s a very good athlete. They have other plays but the quarterback is the guy.”
The Bulldogs have been a complete team for most of the year. New Waverly’s offense has been led by seniors Evan Erwin, Jeremy Miles, Joe Bryant and Will Larrison this season.
As an offense, New Waverly has compiled 3,691 yards as a whole unit and that has been led by the quarterback Erwin.
Erwin took over this season and has tossed for 2,177 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. One concern, though, is his turnover rate. Through 10 games, he has thrown 14 interceptions and they have come in bunches.
While that has been an issue, in the later weeks of the season the Bulldogs have made changes to help Erwin get the ball out quicker to his receivers to avoid costly mistakes.
Since the game against Hemphill, Erwin has thrown two interceptions and the offense has averaged 48 points in those games.
“It’s gotta happen,” Schaub said. “I think he’s gotten much better with his reads and has made better decisions the last two weeks. I think Friday will be a build-up from the last two weeks. Evan has not peaked nor has this team.”
Larrison, the starting running back, has been a main point of the offense. While he’s been dealing with a nagging injury his numbers have been down and in these last couple of weeks, he’s been at full speed.
While the run game is how most teams get their offense going, Harmony will try and eliminate that. The Eagles have recorded 37 tackles for loss this season but will go up against a tough Bulldogs offensive line.
“I expect the Will that has been a huge offensive player for us all four years,” Schaub said. “Before the Warren game, he’s been racking up triple digits. Right now everybody is at their best. These seniors know what is on the line and it is now week-to-week.”
New Waverly’s defense has been a big part of its success this season and will need to continue that in the playoff run.
The Bulldogs will have several guys playing both ways but that will not be different than the normal season. Harmony will use junior quarterback Boston Seahorn as they have most of the season.
Seahorn has thrown for 1,337 yards this season and 14 touchdowns, he has kept his mistakes to a minimum with just six interceptions this year.
The Eagles are a run-heavy team and will look for both Seahorn and junior running back Evan Webber. Both guys have rushed for over 700 yards with Seahorn hitting 750.
Harmony has seen 28 touchdowns on the ground this season with Webber getting 11 of them.
This will be a big test for the Bulldogs defensive line as well.
“Our conditioning has been one of our strong suits and we don’t let up on that at all,” Schaub said. “We have to come downhill and we’ve worked on our d-line playing the proper technique. Our linebackers have done a much better job of filling the gaps and our corners are our stud receivers. I tell them ‘don’t fall asleep because you never know when they are going to dump it deep.’ We are poised to do well.”
New Waverly and Harmony are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bruce field in Athens, Texas.
