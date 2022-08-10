NEW WAVERLY — Fans of New Waverly football were able to get their first look at the 2022 Bulldog squad last Saturday when they held their annual watermelon social.
The Bulldogs were able to put on the pads and tackle to the ground on their first day to do so. However, coaches had quick whistles to eliminate hard hits and scuffles.
Having a new quarterback, New Waverly’s offense will be slightly different than they were in past seasons. With senior Evan Erwin taking the helm, the Dogs will have a 6’2” quarterback with the ability to throw the ball downfield.
New Waverly will now get to have the opportunity to show what they are made of as they will travel to Centerville on Thursday for their first of two scrimmages. It will start at 6 p.m. in Centerville.
