The New Waverly Bulldogs impressed in their season opener, falling by three points to Austin St. Andrew’s Episcopal, but also scoring more than five times their 2018 average.
Now, the Dogs get to show off their new-look, high-octane offense to the home fans.
New Waverly is set to face Hardin tonight in its home opener, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
After putting up 35 points last week with an opportunity to tie or take the lead in the final minute, head coach Dean Schaub is excited for the Bulldogs’ potential on both sides of the ball in 2019.
“We haven’t had that in probably three or four years here,” Schaub said of the team’s offensive production last week. “They’re excited that we’re doing good things on both sides of the ball.”
Alpha Omega heads on road to Katy Faith West
The Alpha Omega Academy Lions will head back on the road tonight, seeking their first win of the season.
Alpha Omega is set to take on Katy Faith West, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. To read more about the AOA football team, go to itemonline.com/lions.
