TRINITY — After a quick start for New Waverly boys’ basketball, Trinity was able to work their way back in after the Bulldogs got into some foul trouble.
New Waverly held them off in their 57-47, due to senior Sebastine Amaro hitting some clutch shots to stop the Tigers’ run.
“It was a good game,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said after the win. “The environment is always going to make it an up-tempo game with a lot of energy from the crowd. The kids came out to play, we started out just trying to figure out the tempo and then forced a few turnovers and got the lead.”
New Waverly’s junior Joe Bryant played a big part in getting the early lead for New Waverly, his seven first quarter points led the Bulldogs and built up their 19-8 lead.
While Bryant played a big role in this game, he drew his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, which played a big part in the Tigers’ comeback.
After taking a 15 point lead into the half, New Waverly’s offense was rolling.
“The first half, we played solid defense and got some steals,” Williams noted. “We got a couple of fouls that helped [Trinity] to stay in the game. Trinity going to the free-throw line with one-and-ones helped them a little bit.”
Bryant fouled out early in the fourth quarter after his 13 point performance. Amaro led the team with 19 points in the game and kept the Dogs ahead, securing their win.
Free throws played a big part in this one as New Waverly shot 13-20 from the charity stripe.
NEXT UP
The Bulldogs have plenty of pressure as they have completed their first half of the district schedule without a blemish, but the Bulldogs will now have to turn their attention to Tarkington. The last time these teams met, New Waverly was able to walk away with a three-point win. But with this game on the road, the Bulldogs will need to continue this path of scoring and defense to remain unbeaten. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“We just have to keep making adjustments going into the second half,” Williams added. “Having played everybody, they are going to go back and watch the film and try and fix some things they did when we played, and I will do the same. We just need to pick it up and take it to the next level as we gear up for the playoffs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.