PEARLAND — The New Waverly Bulldogs didn’t need a big second-half comeback this time.
New Waverly used a lock-down defense in the opening half as they ran past Palacios 68-54 Tuesday in a Class 3A Bi-District Championship game at Shadow Creek High School.
Bulldog freshman Joe Bryant had 15 points, while Sebastian Amaro added 13 and Cameron Austin had 11.
“We just played a really good game with good defense and solid offensive play,” Bulldog head coach Melvin Williams said. “We had several players shoot the ball well and that is what you need in the playoffs.”
New Waverly jumped ahead early with a 13-7 spread in the opening quarter, followed with a 17-9 run in the second. Palacios would answer on a 17-13 spread in the third quarter, but a 23-19 Bulldog advantage in the fourth would give New Waverly the win.
The Bulldogs will advance to the area round of the playoffs this weekend, as they prepare to matchup with East Chambers.
Woodville runs past Lady Dogs
SPLENDORA — New Waverly’s historic run in the Class 3A girl’s playoffs came to an abrupt halt Tuesday.
Woodville dominated from the start on its way to an 84-28 victory. The Lady Eagles will advance to the Class 3A Region III Tournament at Midway High School in Waco this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.