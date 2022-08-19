NEW WAVERLY — With the football season approaching New Waverly still has plenty to figure out. After two scrimmages the Bulldogs have yet to bring the energy they need to play a successful 10-game season.
While the Dogs have now had two scrimmages, there has been a similar feel throughout both.
“I think we need to bring the intensity,” Head Coach Dean Schaub said. “We have some young kids and our older kids need to teach them how to be intense. You don’t have to say certain words to get excited. Once we mature as a sideline, I think we will play better.”
With no more opportunities to get things right, the Bulldogs will have to do it on the fly.
Energy also lacked but so did offensive play. While the Dogs are down two offensive linemen, they haven't seen much success from the new signal caller.
Senior Evan Erwin has taken over the reins but hasn’t found consistency. In both scrimmages he has found receivers deep in stride. However, he has also thrown a few interceptions.
Once game action starts and senior Will Larrison gets going, it may improve how he gets played.
“I am a little disappointed that we didn’t move the ball like I thought we would,” Schaub said. “We know what we need to work on. We told the kids that records count next week. We have to fix it and get ready for Shepherd.”
With the regular season up next, New Waverly will have to get into shape on the fly.
Several members of the squad will be getting their first dose of the Friday night lights. Three members of the offensive line will be getting their first reps as well.
However, there is only one way to learn how to do it.
“Game experience,” Schaub said. “Play after play they will have growing pains but we are expecting by district to hit on all cylinders. We know we won’t be perfect right now but by district we expect to be sharp.”
With four games until district starts the Dogs will have a few weeks to get things figured out starting Friday Aug. 26 with their first game of the season against Shepherd. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.