NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly powered its way to a 36-28 win over Palestine Westwood on Friday night.
The Bulldogs were celebrating their annual homecoming game as their offense lit up the field for 434 yards of offense, while senior Will Larrison had an additional 98 yards on kickoff returns.
“We tried to fix a lot of things from Anahuac,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “I think we did. I thought we were one-dimensional and we’ve changed that. It’s nice to go into the bye week with another win under our belt.”
New Waverly’s offense this season has relied on the legs of Larrison to get things moving offensively. Larrison through four games has rushed for 499 yards this season, despite having a down game last week.
The Bulldogs were able to have a well-balanced approach in this game, with Larrison running for 189 yards, and senior quarterback Evan Erwin throwing for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
While senior receiver Jeremy Miles has been the top target for Erwin this season. Against the Panthers, Layne Sherwin was the top target. Sherwin hauled in four passes for 98 yards but never found the endzone.
“Our receivers are in sync with Evan,” Schaub said. “We run some routes where we can change it based on what the defense is giving us. Evan is going to throw it to you when you are open. They were hitting on all cylinders last night.”
The Bulldogs defense allowed 15 points in the first half allowing their offense to hold an eight point lead into the break.
Larrison and senior Dylan Schaub both had a strong game for the Dogs defensively, both eliminating plays to their side of the field and forcing the Panthers to run away from them.
“We misjudged an interception and they caught it,” Schaub said. “Westwood has a really good quarterback and he dominated their offense. We slowed them down and peppered them as much as we could.”
The Bulldogs wrapped up their non-district slate of the season but will now head into their only bye-week of the season. New Waverly will have a week to rest and recover before the meaningful portion of the season starts.
New Waverly will open its district slate with a 7 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 30 at Bulldog Stadium against Warren.
“We’ve played four games and have three wins,” Dean said. “It was good we had the hiccup at Anahuac. I think we can be special if we prevent turnovers. I thought Evan played one of his best games and he steered the ship well.”
