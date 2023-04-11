NEW WAVERLY — In a game that would set New Waverly a game up in the district 23 standings, the Bulldogs prevailed.
New Waverly secured a 3-0 district win against Tarkington to move to 8-1 is district play and hold the advantage going into Friday night’s game.
“To get that win kinda separates us a little from the pack,” New Waverly head coach Rodney Morphew said. “[It] gives us a little breathing room. Gets us a little excited going into Friday.”
The Bulldogs took the lead in the first inning after Korbin Wale drove in a run. The scoring continued in the second inning as Austin Dowies hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the second run of the game.
Dowies finished the game with two hits, three stolen bases and one run.
The final run of the game would come in the fourth inning when Will Larrison stepped up to the plate. Larrison smacked a ground ball to second base for an RBI single.
Brock Thorn took the mound for the Bulldogs.
Thorn pitched until the final batter for Tarkington when he hit his pitch count. He allowed four hits, zero runs, walked two runners and secured 11 strikeouts in a dominant performance.
“That’s what a senior is supposed to do,” Morphew said. “He wanted to start. I texted him over the weekend and said you got the Tuesday start and he said ‘I got us, coach.’”
The Bulldogs have a quick turnaround as they are set to play an away game against Takington at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s always next pitch, next at bat and next inning type mentality,” Morphew said. “We’ll have two good days of practice and travel to Tarkington and try to get another win.
