NEWTON — New Waverly football ends their season with a disappointing loss, but it comes with some successes that the Dogs haven’t seen against Newton in the past.
While the Bulldogs lost 81-35, they led the Eagles at the end of the first quarter behind a strong offensive showing and the defense limiting Newton’s opportunities. After the first 12 minutes, New Waverly led No. 3 Newton.
“We started out strong and our kids got gassed,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “I think Newton has two kids going both ways and their entire line is always fresh. It sounds like an excuse, I think the key to beating Newton is numbers and it takes a small army to beat them. The last three years we played them, we scored first and tonight we were up big going into the second quarter.”
The Bulldogs' offense relied heavily on their seniors in this game. Senior quarterback Evan Erwin played arguably one of his best games as New Waverly’s quarterback.
Behind the offensive line, New Waverly was able to establish a run game to help them. Senior Will Larrison was able to get back to his normal form as the playoffs begin next week.
“This game is the best I have seen Evan play,” Schaub said. “He commanded the troops like a general. He made great decisions and got rid of the ball quickly. Will is 100% now and so is our offensive line. And what can you say about Jeremy Miles. Our offensive line had the best protection I have ever seen in our five games against Newton.”
While the Bulldogs lost, the game shows a lot of promise. The Eagles' defense had allowed 12 points through five district games and outside of Thursday night, they allowed 76 points on the year.
New Waverly also did this with nearly 20 fewer players than Newton.
“It’s the most points that have been scored on them this year,” Schaub said. “It says a lot. They have 52 kids suiting up and numbers wise we are outmatched. To put points on the board and to push that d-line back, it says a lot about our program. Every year we are getting closer and closer to getting past Newton.”
Despite Newton putting up the points they did, New Waverly never panicked. The Bulldogs held them early but were overpowered from the second quarter and beyond.
“Our kids never wavered and it was always the next play mentality,” Schaub said. “There are teams in the past that would have shut down but we did not. I know that our defense has good depth and we have a lot of guys we move in to keep them fresh. I think that is a big part of our defensive success. Knowing that Newton can stop one of the best athletes in the state of Texas. We know that we have gotten better each week, and we are expecting to excel on both sides of the ball.”
New Waverly will play Gilmer Harmony in the class 3A, DII bi-district round of the UIL playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Athens.
