NEW WAVERLY — Coming off a win over Anderson-Shiro, New Waverly football faces another tall task against the Hemphill Hornets.
The Dogs had a second-half surge against the Owls to get their 35-12 win. Now, New Waverly faces Hemphill who currently sits at 2-1 in the district right behind New Waverly who is 2-0.
A big question for the Bulldogs will be the health of senior running back Will Larrison. Last week against Anderson-Shiro, Larrison was limited to 13 attempts and garnered 22 yards on those attempts.
Larrison is currently the lead rusher for the Dogs and is a big part of New Waverly’s offense, but with his injury, it paved the way for the Bulldog’s sophomore running back Hunter Henry to take some shine.
Against the Owls, Henry rushed for 57 yards and led the Dogs.
While most teams rely on a run game to open up the offense. New Waverly’s roster is built differently. With two senior wide receivers in Joe Bryant and Jeremy Miles, the Dogs have the capability to stretch the field. Bryant and Miles have combined for over 700 yards this year.
Miles has scored six touchdowns on his own and is a big part of the Dogs' offense.
While the Dogs have an offense that can score at the drop of a hat, they will have to shut down a Hemphill offense that has scored 340 points through seven games.
With plenty of New Waverly Bulldog players playing on both sides of the ball, it will be interesting to see how they react to being on the field for the majority of the game.
The Hornets will be led by junior quarterback Omarion Smith, who through five games tossed for 570 yards, but is capable of attacking with his legs.
Through those five games, he has run for 418 yards and is the Hornets' second-leading rusher. Hemphill’s main runner has been Dekevin Smith, who has rushed for 465 yards.
New Waverly will have to prepare for several key runners as Hemphill has four separate runners break for over 300 yards and have runners hit for over 100 yards seven separate times.
Game information
New Waverly and Hemphill will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog stadium. New Waverly will also honor its 1972 team that advanced to the state semifinals.
