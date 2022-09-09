NEW WAVERLY — After opening up its season with back-to-back wins, New Waverly football has cracked the Top-10 in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine high school polls.
The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 District 12 3A, DII) have been tabbed as the No. 9 team in 3A, DII football in Texas but will face a tough challenge with their first road trip.
Anahuac brings to the table a dynamic offense and a strong running back in Landon Corbitt.
Anahuac will be the best team we’ve played this year,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “I compare them to Centerville because they are a really good football team. They have weapons and we hope we can exploit their weakness. Hopefully, we can get our third win.”
While the Bulldogs will play a tough team, this is the level which Schaub said he wants to compete. All of New Waverly’s games thus far have been played a division up.
This is something that will help the Dogs prepare for their district and ultimately their final game of the year against Newton.
“I told myself I wanted to schedule all classifications bigger than us,” Schaub said. “Which we went all 3A, DI. If we can compete with Anahuac it will show us where we are heading into district play. We have a worthy opponent and hopefully, it goes our way.”
Getting into this upcoming game, New Waverly’s offense has been booming. The Bulldogs have seen 1,134 yards in their two games.
With a new quarterback hitting the field, New Waverly has also seen an uptick from there. For a majority of their offense is back for the fourth time, this offense has molded into a force behind their senior leaders.
One of those leaders is running back Will Larrison. Last week in the mud, Larrison powered his way to 280 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.
“What's nice about this offensive is it’s their fourth year to run it,” Schaub said. “These kids know it like the back of their hands. We have our expectations each week. Turnovers are important and we push no negative plays.”
Senior quarterback Evan Erwin was handed the reins to this team and he hasn’t disappointed. He has molded into a dual-threat QB as last game he rushed for 105 yards while tossing 311 yards.
He has found wide receiver, Jeremy Miles. Erwin and Miles have combined for 366 yards this season and two scores.
With that duo, Joe Bryant, Dylan Schaub and Larrison, this offense can go leaps and bounds.
“Evan expects it,” Schaub. “He expects to move the ball and get plenty of yards. Luckily we are spreading the ball around. We have six offensive weapons which is a lot for any level.”
New Waverly’s defense will have its hands full. The Panthers will be Corbit, a running back that compiled for 1,352 yards last season as well as receiver Robert Bailey.
For the Dogs, it will be creating pressure and forcing turnovers like they have been able to do in the first couple of games.
In the end, it will be the best players tagged up with the best players in this game.
“Our defensive front should be able to manage their run game,” Schaub said. “We just have to pressure them. We will put our best kids on their best kids and it should be a good matchup.”
Now New Waverly will look to grab its third win this season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Anahuac. New Waverly will then return home the next week against Palestine Westwood as the Dogs will celebrate homecoming.
“We want momentum going into homecoming but we will take it one game at a time,” Schaub said. “All games lead to Warren.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.