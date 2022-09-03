NEW WAVERLY — On a field full of mud, New Waverly powered ITS way to a 29-14 victory over Teague.
The Bulldogs would be trudged by senior running back Will Larrison through the mud.
“Field conditions were unbelievable,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “It took us a while to score but once we controlled the game. There were a lot of slippery balls and a lot of sticking on routes. Will came up with a ton of yards. We had good blocking and the defense played lights out. It was overall a good win.”
With the field covered in mud, plays were limited. New Waverly’s route runners were also put in a predicament.
Routes took a hit because of the conditions. New Waverly would not see very many jumps nor plants because of the conditions.
“Our route running was limited,” Schaub said. “There are divots out there and we couldn't jump in the mud. We talked about adversity and we only had one day of practice. We told them next week is going to be the same with rainy weather. I’m glad they fought through it and never waivered. It wasn’t a pretty win but it was a win.”
Defensively, the Dogs prevailed. Senior Dylan Schaub was a force on the defensive line and made the Lions stop running to his side.
Sophomore Dorian Thomas was able to come away with a pick-six that he ran back for 60-yards that helped power this Bulldog team.
“It was huge,” Schaub said. “Will played both sides of the ball well. I thought Dylan played solid on the defensive line. It was very physical. Dorian had the pick-six. Everybody contributed to this win.”
Now the Dogs will turn their attention to their biggest non-district opponent yet. New Waverly will take a trip to Anahuac for a 7 p.m. kick on Friday. And with two wins under their belt, they will bring in the momentum.
“Anahuac is a very good football team,” Schaub said. “To go in with momentum will be to our benefit. To go there with two wins, our kids need that. It’s a long road trip and I think it will be good. Our kids are confident and it's really nice to see.”
