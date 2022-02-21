NAVASOTA — New Waverly boys basketball is heading back to the area round of the UIL playoffs for the fourth straight year.
The Bulldogs were able to get the 69-45 win over Hempstead to secure their spot.
“I think we played a good game,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “I think we came out ready to play from the jump. We played a solid first quarter and moved the ball around. Our post played great tonight, playing physical under the goal and making layups. The guards found the post players early and it opened up their shots as well.”
While New Waverly hasn’t played in a week, they didn’t skip a beat in the first quarter. The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 22-8 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to the sharp shooting from senior Sebastine Amaro.
Amaro hit two early threes in the game and by the end of the first quarter, he already had eight points, but the offensive push didn’t stop there. Senior
Ja’carius Smithers closed out the first quarter with five points of his own and went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
“It was great to see that we didn’t come out flat or anything and that we came to play,” Williams noted. “In the playoffs that’s what we need, you have to play a solid four quarters every game. We have to make sure we play solid defense and can get the ball out in transition.”
Defense played a pivotal role in gaining the early lead for the Bulldogs by grabbing rebounds and stopping second chance points.
New Waverly’s defense held the Bobcats to just 18 first half points as they took a 42-18 lead into the half. However, the Dogs’ defense allowed some late points to make the game closer than it was.
“There are some things that we will go back and look at on film,” Williams said. “Each round, we know that the tempo is going to get more intense, so we want to touch up some things to get ready for whatever comes at us.”
Scoring was led by Amaro with 22 points, while junior Joe Bryant added another 14. But once again, free throws played a pivotal role.
The Dogs went 15-24 from the free throw line to build up their lead.
As the Bulldogs will now prepare for either Kountze or Hemphill, their fast start on Monday is nothing to sleep on. The playoffs are about momentum and with the 69 point outing, the Dogs will look to continue what they have started.
“I think it’s good for us, and gives us motivation and keeps us hungry,” Williams added. “It shows us that we can come and play on any given day and we can take care of business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.