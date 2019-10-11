They kept it close, but a solid finish wasn’t enough for the New Waverly Bulldogs to overcome a slow start on Friday night.
New Waverly fell to Corrigan-Camden at home 20-13 in their 2019 district opener, snapping a four-game winning streak.
“Corrigan is a good football team,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “There’s a reason they went three rounds (in the playoffs) last year.”
After receiving the opening kickoff, New Waverly had trouble getting its offense going, as they collected just 38 first-quarter yards. Sophomore quarterback Sebastine Amaro got the offense moving in the second quarter with a 40-yard completion to junior wide receiver Gavin Chamberlin. This play set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Amaro to get the Bulldogs on the board.
Defensively, New Waverly gave up 233 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. However, with just over a minute left in the second quarter, this group made a stand. The Dogs were able to hold Corrigan after a penalty pushed them back 15 yards, setting up a 30-yard field goal that was no good.
Trailing at halftime 14-7, New Waverly needed a spark, but Corrigan returned a kickoff for a touchdown to widen the deficit to 20-7. Still, the defense stepped up in the second half — only allowing 78 yards and keeping New Waverly in the game throughout the night.
“Offensively on our side of the ball, dropped some passes has some silly offsides penalties,” Schaub said. “Defensively, I thought we played lights out in the second half. Our defensive did outstanding on a very good run time. Our defense was the stellar point of the night.”
The offense received a jolt in the fourth quarter, as Amaro found junior wide receiver Seth Adams for a 30-yard touchdown — shifting momentum back to New Waverly.
Ultimately, though, costly penalties flipped the script for the game. The Dogs had three straight penalties on kickoffs in addition to three false starts.
“:ike our offensive coordinator told our kids, special teams is gonna come down to the wire,” Schaub said. “They scored on a special teams (play) … so take that away, and the ball game is different.
“We’re gonna work on simple, simple, simple mistakes, and how to cover on a kickoff team.”
Despite the loss Schaub remains confident in his team, which at 4-2, has already matched its highest win total in the past two seasons.
“I think we’ll bounce back just fine,” Schaub said. “We have no quit in us and our kids are excited every part of the game even though we were down for most of the game. Our kids believe so, and that’s what we need.”
New Waverly will travel to play Anderson-Shiro next Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.