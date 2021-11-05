NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly football was able to break the curse against Anderson-Shiro on Friday, gaining their first win against the Owls since 2017.
The Bulldogs got out to a fast start in their 41-6 win over the Fighting Owls.
“We haven’t beat Anderson since they were seventh graders. It’s nice to get a win and we told our kids the most important season starts next week,” New Waverly coach Dean Schaub said. “We are gonna let this go by and enjoy the win and get ready for the first round.”
New Waverly started the game with a nine-play, 71-yard drive that resulted in a pass from senior quarterback Sebastine Amaro to junior Jeremy Miles for an early touchdown. That started the scoring fest.
After a few stumbled drives, the Bulldogs were looking for a boost and they got it from a blocked punt that was recovered by Layne Sherwin to set the Dogs up in good field position. The Bulldogs would later kick a field goal to extend their lead to 10.
Amaro finished with over 150 yards through the air and three scores. Miles was his top target tonight and the two connected six times for 83 yards and a score.
Junior tight end Dylan Schaub also made his presence known on the field, coming down with two touchdowns for himself and adding 54 yards.
While this offense was in a groove tonight, they will need to continue that success into the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“I think everybody touched the ball, both quarterbacks and every running back touched the ball,” Schaub noted. “It was a group effort. It was nice to be able to move the ball at will.”
The Bulldog defense pitched a shut-down as the lone Fighting Owl scored was a 33-yard fumble recovery that went for a touchdown. New Waverly was led by senior defensive end Ja’Carius Smithers who grabbed two sacks.
New Waverly was able to hold the Fighting Owls to under 60 yards total as they were never able to establish a run game.
“Every coach will tell you the same thing, it’s momentum,” Schaub said. “I thought we were very physical tonight it was a sloppy field and some sliding but we played physical football.”
Turnovers were another big thing for the Dogs in this one as they were able to snag two interceptions, one by Miles and a late pick for junior receiver James McDaniel, which helped keep them out front.
With the playoffs starting next week, New Waverly will now shift their opponent to Hughes Spring for next week’s playoff matchup.
“We are looking at doing what we have been doing, if we can limit the turnovers I think we can play for a while, our kids are geared up,” Schaub added.
