NEW WAVERLY — With two games left in the season, New Waverly football will face Kountze in their final game at Bulldog stadium this season.
The Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1 district 12 3A, DII) are coming off a strong performance against Trinity. Both the Dogs offense and defense got things going in a 49-0 shutout. With Kountze on the horizon, the Dogs need to keep the same mentality.
“It will be an emotional night for the seniors,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “I believe they are going to put on the best performance of the season. It’s been bittersweet, for me as a coach this will be my final home game as a dad. It’s going to be bittersweet.”
New Waverly offense missed senior running back Will Larrison last week, as he has had a lingering injury, but is expected to make an impact in this game.
Despite him being out, the Bulldog offense rushed for 280 yards, by way of five different rushers. Sophomore Hunter Henry and junior Noah Vick both rushed for 94 yards and took a bulk of the yards.
“Will is chomping at the bit to get back on the field,” Schaub said. “We are getting him prepared. Our kids are locked in and even with the two losses we have, they were locked in. We’ve known that there was another week but in two weeks it’s going to be a week-to-week thing. I think our mistakes have gone down tremendously from Trinity. If we can eliminate the turnovers to zero, I think we can have something special.”
With the likely return of Larrison, the Bulldog offense will look to continue to improve as they did last week. Turnovers have been an issue and they were cut.
Now, the key will be to continue to build on this and continue to keep the mistakes to a minimum with just two games left in the regular season.
“Our game plan offensively is to get rid of the ball quickly and take what the defense gives us,” Schaub said. “I expect the same thing against Kountze. If we do that it’s going to carry on to games where we need to have it happen.”
Defense played a big factor and was able to wreak havoc last week. Senior defensive end Dylan Schaub totaled eight total tackles with 3.5 of them being for a loss. He also added two sacks. Vick also got into the backfield with two tackles for loss.
With a struggling Kountze team, the Bulldogs will look to capitalize yet again before their ultimate test against Newton to close the season.
“We put a few wrinkles in this week,” Schaub said. “I’ve been impressed with the way our defense has played all season and now our offense helps the defense and they play that much better. Our defensive coordinator has a hard hat mentality and we bring it every play. We just want to step it up a notch each week.”
New Waverly and Kountze are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in New Waverly. The Bulldogs will also be celebrating their seniors before the game.
