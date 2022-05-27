NEW WAVERLY ― After making the bi-district round of the UIL playoffs, New Waverly baseball earned several honors.
The Dogs earned one superlative, four players on the all-district first team, two members on the all-district second team, four honorable mentions and seven on the all-district academic team.
New Waverly’s freshman Cade Garrett was named the district 23-3A Newcomer of the Year after his work on the diamond. Garrett finished the year with a .293 average at the plate and held a 1.83 ERA during his 42 innings pitched.
New Waverly’s first team all-district selections are made up of Brock Thorn, Brett Adams, Bryce Johnston and Austin Dowies.
The Bulldogs also saw Davis Schaub and Lane Fortune voted to the second team.
Korbin Wale, Ryan Schur, Levi Elder and Tyler Koonce were all listed as honorable mentions by the district.
Garrett, Thorn, Dowies, Koonce and Wale were also named to the All-District Academic team.
