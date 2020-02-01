ANDERSON — On a night the scoring only seemed to come in spurts, the New Wavelry Bulldogs were unable to mount a late rally as they fell to Anderson-Shiro 43-38 Friday night.
Nothing came easy at the offensive end for the Bulldogs (12-8) through three quarters. That was until a fourth frame that Cameron Bell and Sebastine Amaro opened with back-to-back triples, bringing the visiting squad within three points. However, Anderson-Shiro was able to hang on in the final minutes as they eked out a victory.
“This was definitely not our best game. We were unable to execute on offense and our defense was lacking,” Bulldogs coach Melvin Williams said. “We also had some terrible calls from the refs, which took us out of rhythm. We need to see where we went wrong and improve on our mistakes.”
Both teams started slow as New Waverly held an 11-9 lead after the first quarter, followed by an 8-4 run from the Owls in the second quarter to put Anderson-Shiro up by two at the half. The Owls would continue to control the game in the third quarter with an 11-4 spread, as they expanded their lead to nine and set up their eventual victory.
“We definitely did not have a good game in any aspect tonight,” junior guard Cameron Austin said. “I personally let them get to me and take me out of my game. We need to play our game and not play down to the other team’s level. We need to regroup and work hard.”
Amaro led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points, while Austin accounted for seven.
The Bulldogs will return to their home court Tuesday for teacher appreciation night against Trinity at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Dogs blown out by Anderson-Shiro
ANDERSON — The Lady Owls took control of the game early as they soared past New Waverly 60-30 Friday night.
The Lady Dogs (9-6, 5-1) got into foul trouble early with 18 first half fouls, which would eventually lead to three players fouling out of the game.
“When half your team fouls out of the game, it is very difficult to make a run in a game,” head coach Donna Gilliam said. “We gave it all we had but we were never able to get it going in the game.”
A 16% performance from the charity stripe and a hot shooting Anderson-Shiro in the opening half led to the Lady Dogs falling behind 35-15 heading into the break. It didn’t get any better in the second half with the Lady Owls holding a 25-15 spread to secure the win.
“This was a really challenging game, mentally and physically, but we wanted to stay positive and did not want to give up,” E’Lexus Lawrence said. “I shut out all of the noise and just focused on my game.”
Lawrence and Bri Sykes were the lone bright spots for the Lady Bolldogs, with the duo combining for 17 points.
The Lady Dogs will return to the court Tuesday night at home against Trinity.
