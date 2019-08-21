For years, Bud Light has stocked grocery and liquor store shelves during football season with NFL-themed cans for each fan’s favorite team.
With the 2019 football season about to get underway, the company is expanding this campaign to the college level.
Bud Light recently unveiled the addition of specialized beer cans for six college football programs, including a pair of Texas schools — Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Other teams set to be featured are Alabama, LSU, Virginia Tech and Iowa.
According to Action Network sports business reporter Darren Rovell, LSU is the only school that has approved use of its logo on the can and packaging.
The news coincides with a handful of schools introducing alcohol sales for the 2019 season. LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech will be rolling out beer and wine offerings for fans this fall, something Virginia Tech has done for several years. Iowa will also offer alcohol at games, but only in the club level.
The college cans, as well as the traditional NFL-themed ones, are set to hit the shelves at the end of the month.
