HUNTSVILLE — New Waverly’s wide receiver and cornerback Joe Bryant has been voted the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 3.
The senior wideout presented a bright spot for the Bulldogs after a disappointing loss on Friday night. Bryant helped the Dogs, hauling in five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Dogs. Defensively, he forced a fumble among garnering several tackles.
New Waverly (2-1, 0-0 District 12 3A, DII) will return back to New Waverly for their homecoming game against Palestine Westwood on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
Other nominees were Huntsville’s Keiron Lee and Alpha Omega’s Bailey Hall.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
