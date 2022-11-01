Huntsville’s freshman running back Trae’Shawn Brown has been voted the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 9, after an online vote.
The freshman running back made his first start for the Hornets and he did not disappoint. Brown rushed for 114 yards in the game and scored a touchdown in his varsity debut.
Huntsville (3-6, 2-3 district 10 5A, DII) will now close the regular season at home, when they face Richmond Randle, with a lot on the line. The Hornets will be playing in a must-win game in order to reach the postseason after not making the postseason last year.
Other nominees for this award were New Waverly’s Jeremy Miles and Alpha Omega’s Lukas Collier.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
