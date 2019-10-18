With postseason implications on the line, one of the Huntsville Hornets' senior leaders came up huge in a critical moment.
After taking a 22-0 lead into halftime, Huntsville (5-2, 3-1) allowed Lamar Consolidated to climb back. The Mustangs (5-2, 2-2) took over deep in their own territory with just under four minutes remaining, trailing by seven and needing to go 85 yards to tie the game.
Huntsville senior linebacker Jordan Brown had other plans, snatching an interception out of the air and carrying it six yards across the goal line with 3:29 remaining. The pick-six secured a 35-21 victory and moved the Hornets into a tie with Katy Paetow for second place in District 10-5A, Division II.
"It was the big play we really needed ...it was our fault the game was that close, so we had to go out and put it away for the offense," Brown said.
Senior Tyrique Carter rushed for a season-high 130 yards and three touchdowns.
"My line made amazing blocks today and allowed me to find the whole," Carter said. "I'm going to make plays when it comes to that."
Sebastian Patterson was a highlight on the defensive side with five tackles for loss, while Briceon Hayes sacked the quarterback three times. The Hornets also won the turnover battle 2-0.
"Other than one drive in the third quarter, we tackled really well," Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. "Obviously that one drive hurt us, but our defense was also playing a lot of snaps. We need to get that fixed."
Next up for the Hornets is a road game Saturday at Katy Paetow.
