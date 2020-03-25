With the Huntsville girls basketball team wrapping up its second consecutive District 20-5A title earlier this year, it’s only fitting that the Lady Hornets dominated the league’s postseason honors.
Sophomore forward Donterria Brown was named the district’s co-Most Valuable Player to lead the accolades for Huntsville, with sophomore Alyiah Craft and senior Marquera Jones securing spots on the all-district first team. Junior Tya Rogers earned second-team honors, while Kenysha Johnson, Kieyarra Franklin, Madison Smith and Ja’Davia Gage received honorable mentions.
“My girls battled through adversity all year — on and off the court,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “Their success this year will pave the way for our program as we continue to build champions here at Huntsville High School.”
Craft, Brown, Johnson, Rogers and Avayanna Kizzie were also named to the district’s all-academic team for their excellence in the classroom.
