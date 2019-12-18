A former Huntsville football standout is set to continue his career at the Division I level.
Dillon Brooks — a senior offensive lineman on the 2018 team that reached the Class 5A, Division II quarterfinals — signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday morning.
"I chose ULM because I like what Coach Viator and Naghavi are doing with the program," Brooks said. "I feel like it’s moving in the right direction. I have the opportunity to go in, get a spring under my belt and compete for a starting spot once I get there. And it feels like home."
Brooks was named to the 2018 Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 5A all-state second team as a senior, and spent the past season at Tyler Junior College. He is expected to play center at ULM, where he will have three more years of eligibility.
"I’m most excited about creating a bond with my future teammates and getting back on the field and playing some football," Brooks added.
